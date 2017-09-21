Contracts Specialist (6 month contract)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Analyst Jobs

Salary £30000 to £35000 Per year

Job ID 617276

We are seeking an experienced Contracts Specialist for a 6 month contract (Fixed Term - PAYE on the clients payroll)Commencing ASAPBased in Bridge of Don (Candidates within easy commuting distance of Aberdeen preferred)Salary c£30- 35k FTEMain duties are:To supervise and administer the contracting and subcontracting function within the commercial department and provide general commercial support and advice to all areas of the business.Particular responsibility for the efficient management and administration of all client/subcontractor contracts .Experience of Novation agreements would be of particular interest.Responsibilities:Qualification and negotiation of client contract conditions to ensure companies exposure is the minimum possible consistent with winning the work.Risk Assessment of client contract conditions.Procurement of goods and services from subcontractors required by the company ensuring they meet with quality and safety standards desired by the company.Involvement and support of the preparation and evaluation process of subcontract information to tender's (ITT's).Negotiation of subcontract contracts to ensure exposure is the minimum possible.Management and administration of subcontract contracts including renewals, amendments and variations.Involvement and support of the subcontract management process.Provide commercial and contractual input into the bidding process including advising on credit risk, country risks, liability and costs.Identify situations of potential risk during contract and initiate necessary remedial actions (Including contract variations and claims).Advise and assist in negotiation of vessel charters.Liaise with the company lawyers and manage the in-house legal services provided, in conjunction with the Contracts Manager.Manage lease arrangements for 3rd Party Properties.Assist in Management of all aspects of business insurance policies including keeping insurance cover in line with project requirements and negotiating renewal terms. Administration of Insurance ClaimsProvide any other commercial support activities as agreed with the Contracts Manager, including assistance to Credit Control function when normal methods of recovering contractual entitlement fail.Update and maintain the client/subcontractor contract database and general administration support.QualificationsEssentialDegree qualified in either purchasing and supply chainmanagement, quantity surveying, law or business managementDemonstrable experience and a strong aptitude for the role areas important as formal qualifications.Minimum three (3) year working experience gained within anoil&gas services or operating company.- A good understanding of ROV/IRM/ConstructionSupport services including negotiation of Terms andConditions for such operations.- Independent reviews of ts & cs of high-value aswell as low-complexity frame and project contracts.- Problem-solving and negotiating experience, aswell as a proven ability to liaise with external clients andinternal stakeholders at all stages.- Working knowledge of using industry templatessuch as the LOGIC and/or IMCA suite of contracts.Experience in managing subcontracted services, includingpreparing back-to-back agreements for project specificsuppliers, issuing ITTs/RFPs for key suppliers, and on-goingsupplier management.Broad knowledge of corporate insurance.