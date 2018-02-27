Contracts Specialist

Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Purpose:

As a recognised Company expert in contracts procurement, your role includes but not limited to:



Duties and Responsibilities:

Coordinate development of contracts including planning, facilitation and execution to support the requirements if the proponent organisation;

Coordinate the development of complex, high-value contracts;

Draft, Evaluate, Negotiate and Execute of: Purchasing Agreements, contracts, Consulting Agreements, Licensing Agreements, Master Agreements, etc.

Serve as a contract negotiator for our Client where expert contracting advice and high degree of negotiation skill is required;

Provide counsel and advice on all corporate contract procurement aspects;

Review of major international and Saudi Arabian contractors for possible inclusion on bit slates;

Provide technical advice and guidance to contracts Representatives and proponents specially in difficult phases of contract development;

Recommend modification to the contracting manual, as necessary;

Review terms & conditions of client l commercial contracts and ensure including them in the subcontracts, as needed;

Resolve problems associated with contract ambiguities with other related departments. i.e. Legal, FAD, HSE, etc.;

And ensure continuous compliance of Contracting Manual

And ensure continuous compliance of Contracting Manual.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Law, Business, Engineering or closely related degree, MBA is preferable

12 years of relevant experience

SAP (or similar) experience

Excellent written and spoken English skills are essential.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Law, Business, Engineering or closely related degree, MBA is preferable

12 years of relevant experience

SAP (or similar) experience

Excellent written and spoken English skills are essential.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Specialist Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now