Company Eden Scott

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Contracts Specialist on a Permanent basis. Applicants must have experience of start to end contract management and have worked across a portfolio of high and lower value contracts. Operator experience is preferred.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Development of contracting strategy and award papers for Contract Managers / Contract Sponsors approval* Preparation of Invitation to Tender / bid packages, including instructions to bidders, proposal form, general terms and conditions, special terms and conditions, and commercial exhibits as appropriate* Issue approved contract ITT / bid package to approved bidders, manage the receipt and clarification process (including close out of contractual and commercial qualifications) expedite responses, prepare formal commercial evaluation of bids and recommendation to award* Prepare and issue approved contracts and contract amendments to selected contractors* Maintain and log all contract change authorisations and amendments* Attend clarification and other necessary meetings with contractors and prepare meeting notes* Facilitate resolution of invoice queries with Accounts Payable/Contractor* Assist in resolution of contractual variations and claims and other commercial and contractual issues* Facilitate and carry out active contract management for the life of contractsProvide contractual and commercial advice to contract sponsors during contract duration* Close out contracts on completion, facilitate contract close out meetings* Liaison with Legal and Commercial Departments as required* Ensure that all corporate and statutory requirements are rigidly observed and adequate records maintained to substantiate all strategy and award recommendations* Preparation of PO Call-Offs against existing Contracts and Frame Agreements using Maximo* Monitoring of Supplier / Contractor performance via First Point Assessment* Purchasing activity as required

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must have substantial Oil and Gas experience (ideally gained in an upstream operating environment) to include general contracts management and procurement.

Demonstrable understanding of operations, maintenance and materials management is essential and candidate must be able to demonstrate strong skills in managing an extensive contract portfolio

Strong communication, networking, collaboration and well developed team working skills at all levels are also required.

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Advisor Jobs,Contracts Analyst Jobs,Contracts Specialist Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now