Company Eden Scott

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Contracts Engineer to provide commercial support to enable the Company's business acquisition activity to be undertaken in line with corporate processes, controls and relevant legislation.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Contracts Engineer will be required to assist the Manager to achieve compliance with corporate tender, main contract and subcontract procedures including standard contracting principles.

The role involves compilation of pricing (sales and costs) and commercial/contractual qualifications for Corporate Approvals in line with authorisation financial limits, coordinating any prepare responses to clarification responses (with assistance from other internal and external stakeholders as required) and also attending and participating in client clarification meetings as required by Manager.

Additional duties include:

* Preparation & roll-out of tender handover and corporate approval documentation in event of client contract award* Participate in monthly project cost reporting activity to assist Finance Department with actual and forecast project sales/costs* Close liaison with internal stakeholders including Supply Chain, Insurance, Operations and Assets Departments to assist with main client contract governance and subcontract/supplier governance* Develop and maintain client relationships at a corresponding level and promoting Company capabilities* Advise any potential improvements to the Commercial Department working methodology to suit changing demands and the requirements of the Company.

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Applicants must have a Business Management, Law or Quantity Surveying degree OR equivalent commercial experience in a similar role.

Previous subsea services experience is preferred.

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Commerical Advisor Jobs,Contracts Advisor Jobs,Contracts Specialist Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now