About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Contracts Engineer to prepare and submit tenders through all phases of the corporate proposal process, in addition to reviewing commercial documentation submitted during the tender process and when necessary throughout the life of the project.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Contracts Engineer will be required to compile tenders for the company in line with the business plan targets, whilst assisting the proposals department with continual support throughout the complete bid process protecting the Company commercially and legally.

The successful candidate will provide commercial support to the Proposals department and take responsibility for reviewing Client terms and conditions/documents/ITT's/RFQ's. Maintaining agreed terms and conditions, negotiating with the Client to agree terms and reviewing/amending Client confidentiality agreements are also key parts of this position.

Additional duties include:

* Keep and organise filed confidentiality agreements* Set up insurance bonds/performance bonds/bank guarantees and parent company guarantees* Keep and organise current and ongoing bonds, NDA's and warranty periods* Put together and clarify out agency agreements, service agreements, frame agreements & T&C's agreements* Review all Client purchase orders and specifications to ensure that fits in line with agreed terms and all docs are received* Maintain a library of contractual documents with corresponding information ensuring this is up to date and easy to navigate through* Maintain agency agreement documentation* Maintain and submit National Statistics information* Provide clients with information for setting up on their VDL's / tender websites* Help develop new documentation for department* Provide commercial advice and guidance on an ongoing basis* Ensure timely submission of proposals to Clients* Check and review bids when required* Training, support and assistance to members of the team as well as other colleagues on an ongoing basis

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

Previous work experience as a Proposals/Tendering/Contracts Engineer (preferably within the Oil & Gas or Offshore Construction industries) with an understanding of Engineering principles is required.

Applicants should be educated to degree level or equivalent and have previous estimating experience.

