About the Role:

An independent oil & gas E&P company is looking for a Contracts Analyst to join their Houston Office.

Duties:

* Drafts service orders and similar contracting documents.

* Coordinates with Tax, Legal, Risk, Treasury and businesses to ensure that all orders represent the company's financial and risk profile tolerances.

* Assists with initial negotiations of supplier exceptions to contracts as directed.

* Routes (externally and internally) and tracks approval status on various supply chain documents.

* Maintains multiple tracking and status registers.

* Writes monthly report updates.

* Provides input and updates on contracting procedures and policies in coordination with Manager's guidance.

* Aids in the reviews, analysis, modification, negotiation, and administration of confidentiality agreements, master service agreements, master service contracts, and consulting agreements.

* Conducts research to provide input towards solutions/alternatives to meet internal customer requirements.

* Provides routine contractual / commercial advice to business team members.

* Assists in the resolution of corporate commercial and contractual matters.

* Reviews orders to ensure they meet all local country/concession laws and regulations.

* Assists in preliminary review of more complex agreements.

* Liaises with assigned business unit(s), providing contractual communications and updates.

Skills:

* Excellent oral and written communication skills

* Strong Interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team in both a field and office environment

* Must be able to multi-task and handle multiple, potentially conflicting priorities

* Excellent computer skills

* Strong influencing skills will be required.

Experience

* Minimum 3-5 years of experience in role with similar or transferable duties

* Direct Supply Chain experience preferred

* Oil and Gas experience preferred

Required Skills:

* CONTRACTS

* EXCELLENT COMPUTER SKILLS

* SUPPLY CHAIN

