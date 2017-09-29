Contracts Advisor I

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Summary: The main function of a Contract Advisor is to draft, process, finalize and coordinate the execution of master, general, professional and limited services agreements required for tactical projects and operations and maintenance for all Operating Areas (OA's).



Responsibilities:

* Drafting, processing, finalizing and coordination of agreements for contracting services related to tactical projects and operations & maintenance.

* Negotiate contract terms and conditions * Works directly with legal on negotiated terms * Provides support for contract risk and contractor insurance claims.

* Identify contract issues to be escalated and coordinate/facilitate the management of the resolution to these issues. Ability to make decisions where appropriate and seek support where necessary in accomplishing goals.

* Interact with various internal customers, contractors, attorneys, system support representatives in team settings to monitor the progress of work, resolve problems and ensure performance standard are met.

* Request, update and maintain contractor insurance renewal certificates.

* Utilizes the P/SCM systems to interpret data to run the business.



Skills:

* Strong contract negotiation skills

* Ability to make decisions where appropriate and seek support where necessary in accomplishing goals.

* Possess the skills and persistence to conquer internal and external indecisiveness and improve the turnaround time on contract negotiations.

* Strong interpersonal and communication skills and the ability to analyze contract terms and conditions (including work scopes and compensation terms, make evaluations, and solve problems) * Able to work in a fast-paced, changing environment with a customer service approach.

* Deadline-oriented, assertive and able to manage multiple and conflicting priorities while providing timely customer support.

* Ability to maintain confidentiality of the work and the integrity of the processes.

* Understand the importance of documentation.

* Ability to work independently with minimum supervision, good work habits and a positive attitude are essential.

* Overall computer proficiency is required.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Education/Experience:

* Bachelor degree required

* 0-2 years contracts experience in the energy industry is required * 0-2 years Procurement experience is required



About Fircroft:

