About the Role:

Contracts Administrator

Location : Houston

Contract Length : 4 Months

Progressive Global Energy are currently working with one of the leaders in the Oil & Gas industry in the city of Houston. The candidate will Provide analytically support for contract management with administration of various lump sum and reimbursable contracts with guidance from Contracts Manager. Assist Contract Manager in all aspects of administration of project contracts as described below.

Daily Duties

Invoice Reviews

- Verify and validate rates

- Verify and Validate Mark Ups

- Verify all approved vendors in ISNetworld and GAPS

Budget Estimate

- Communicate with project manager and project controls to ensure contract spent does not exceed the CAF approved value and gather support documentation and increase CAF value as required

Per Diem

- Validate Rates if applicable

- Verify eligibility if applicable

Job Requirements

* 3-7 years overall experience working in the chemical, petrochemical, Refining, or equivalent industry acting as Contract Administrator Experience: * Administration of reimbursable and lumps um contracts including review of POs to be issued against contracts, validation of invoices and change orders, support negotiation of contract amendment and review and resolution of claims, audit of contracts and close out of contracts * Sourcing of services including Request for Proposal (RFP) preparation and bidding

