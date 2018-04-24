Contract Transfer Reviewer/Approver

Company Fircroft

Location Houston

About the Role:

The Role:

ROLES/RESPONSIBILITIES MAY INCLUDE AND ARE NOT LIMITED TO:

* Responsible for the Management of business partner interfaces. These include but are not limited to; land operations, legal issues and the many interfaces of royalty and working interest payments into PRA/SAP. Related to this is the ultimate responsibility for audit documentation, both for internal and external audits, related to client working interest.

* Responsible for reviewing and approving a high volume of transfer of interests in PRA/SAP while adhering to strict deadlines.

* Responsible for reviewing and approving a high volume of Business Associate data related to Division Orders in SAP.

* Responsible for the validation of appropriate backup documentation for transfers ensuring that policies and system parameters are followed.

* Support and responsiveness to our Finance colleagues by making available ownership to allow for accurate and timely processing of production volumes, production revenue, and joint interest billing.

* Must possess advanced knowledge of formats of various legal descriptions so as to analyze spacing and unit map information and apply that information to our core business processes.

* Responding to phone calls, emails and mail from external and internal customers regarding title issues, inquiries and account questions.

* Clearly and effectively communicate with both internal and external business partners as well as property owners to obtain needed information and/or documents or to convey information.

* Adhere to internal document management process to ensure correspondence, instruments, records, and all other data are filed, imaged and indexed appropriately for retrieval and analysis.

* Alignment with company needs to monitor and measure business activities and to continuously improve our business processes.

* Conduct all business activities according to client policies including business ethics, client application of Sarbanes-Oxley legislation, and all system/process security restrictions.

* Contribute to and support LEAN practices in all aspects of the role as the Company moves toward a distinctive LEAN culture which is a foundation block for BPEI in 2020.





FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES:

* Extensive knowledge of calculating complex Net Revenue and Working Interests

* Advanced knowledge of land administration including:

* Lease, royalty, and joint interest partner concepts.

* Laws and regulatory provisions related to oil and gas extraction.

* Contract administration.

* Strong knowledge of oil and gas operations.

* Advanced analytical skills.

* Advanced computer skills, specifically Microsoft Excel.

* In-depth knowledge in PRA/SAP Ownership Modules

* Knowledge of Chain of Title

* In-depth knowledge of the essential requirements of ownership transfers and be able to interpret the effects of a wide range of ownership-transfer documents.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

EXPERIENCE:

* Minimum of 10 years of oil and gas experience is desirable, in one of the following: land, land administration, division order, or land development.

* Experience with PRA/SAP is required









EDUCATION/TRAINING:

* Bachelor's degree preferable or commensurate experience. Certifications or degrees in the following are also a plus: Law, Petroleum Land Management, and Division Order Analyst.



