Contract Specialist

Company Fircroft

Location Norwich,Norfolk,England

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic individual to join our contracts team. Based in Norwich and reporting directly to our Contracts Team Leader, the successful candidate will provide sound commercial advice to contract sponsors and users and ensure the Company maximises the economic benefits from the services provided by its contractors. You will need to be confident, self-motivated and have good analytical and problem solving skills. As you will be representing the Company we expect a high level of integrity and a professional manner in dealing with contractors and third parties. The position is to be initially staffed under the status of Contractor via a designated agency.



Key accountabilities include:

? Gather the input of technical sponsors when developing scope statements and requests for proposal

? Advise and support contract users on the fundamental principles and processes to adopt when developing and implementing contracting strategies

? Draft requests for information, requests for proposal, invitations to tender and contract documents in a clear, detailed proactive manner: maximising benefit for the Company whilst also minimising claims and disputes

? Complete proposal evaluations ensuring that responses to bid clarifications and analysis of technical and commercial submissions are carried out consistently and fairly

? Support contract users in commercial negotiations with contractors

? Prepare recommendations to management for award and execution of a variety of contracts

? Draft and issue contract letters and notices

? Assist finance department with cost control, providing guidance on contract application and compliance

? Work closely with the Company's legal team to support contract users to resolve commercial and contractual issues with contractors including review and negotiation of terms and conditions

? Take ownership by maintaining a designated portfolio of contracts, acting as the nominated commercial representative and providing support in contractor performance management throughout the contract lifecycle



Key Skills:

? A flexible, team player, able to work effectively in a dynamic environment alongside different disciplines

? Delivery driven and able to work with a high degree of self initiative and integrity

? A creative thinker, well motivated with a proven delivery record

? An effective communicator at all levels of management both internally and externally

? High degree of commercial acumen and awareness

? Developing and presenting effective contracting strategies



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications/Experience:

? General legal background or MCIPS qualification preferred

? Qualified to degree level or able to demonstrate equivalent practical experience

? Working knowledge of LOGIC or similar style standard contracts

? Proficient in IT toolkit including MS word and Excel

? Oil & Gas industry experience would be desirable but not mandatory



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Contracts Engineer Jobs

Salary £30000 to £50000 Per year

