Contract Engineering Services

About the Role:

The Role:

The Contractor's Personnel will be charge of the C&P operational contracts and procurement requirements for one client exploration affiliate part of the C&P Americas hub. Most of the requirements will relate to Drilling and Wells, Logistics and HSE.



Main tasks:

* In collaboration with the C&P manager of the Hub, coordination and management of the C&P activities of one portfolio (one exploration campaign of one affiliate part of the Hub)

*Definition and preparation of contracts strategies;

*Procure goods and services for one exploration affiliate:

? To prepare call for tenders documents, manage the CFT, evaluate and clarify tenders, negotiate contractual and commercial terms with bidders, issue recommendations to award and submit them to Management,

? To draft and issue Purchase Orders or Contracts at the best price and shortest delivery time, in compliance with Affiliate commitment and procurement procedures and also with Company procedures,

?To ensure all Affiliate procurement is carried out on competitive terms that are consistent with the requirements of the

business and the Affiliate's legal and contractual obligations,

*Preparation and presentations of Recommendations to Contracts Committee;

*Preparation of all required documentation to be presented to Partners and Local Authorities

* Ensure that company contractual policies and applicable laws and regulations are adhered to, especially related to ethic and transparency;

*Manage potential claims with Contractors;

*Liaise with Management and eventually HQ on all important issues;

*Ensure the good administration and filing of all the contractual documents in accordance with the Group's procedures.

*Propose and work on any contracts optimization initiative (working methods, procedures updates…).

*Preparation contract templates and C&P policies;

*Actively participate to the realization of C&P objectives



The Company:

Out client in E&P is currently centralizing its Contracts & Procurement activities related to the operations of several Total exploration affiliates within a hub located in Houston. In consequence, the provision of Contracts engineering services is requested as described herein.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Education:



Master in Business, Business school degree, Law Graduate.

Knowledge of law and oil and gas industry is an asset.



Professional experience:

10 years in C&P activities. Experience in C&P with client E&P is a must. Experience in exploration campaigns is a plus. Knowledgeable in drilling and logistics contracts.



Technical competencies: Familiar with the typical contractual wording and with client's contracts. Familiar with equipment & services of the oil industry. Strong understanding of legal aspects. Experienced computer user. Knowledge of ARIBA e-sourcing tool is a plus.



Behavioral competencies: Autonomous, rigorous, well organized and very accurate. Ability to manage different dossiers at the same time.



Other competencies: Fluent in English and French. Knowledge of Spanish is a plus.



