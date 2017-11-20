Contract Engineer (Paris then Baku)

Company Fircroft

We are looking for a contract engineer in order to work on the UFR (umbilical, flowlines & risers) package of an Azeri offshore project.



Mission

The service holder is responsible for the following activities :

- All processes associated to Call For Tender (documents preparation, clarification, negotiation…),

- Timely preparation and administration of contractual documentation

- Management of the Contract



Activities

1. Lead the Commercial/contractual matters of the CFT to be performed on the URF Package (Documentation preparation, clarification, Contract committee preparation…)

2. Commercial/contractual matters related to other contracts (preparation of documents, clarification, contract committee preparation…)

3. Commercial/contractual matters related to the contract such as but not limited to letters, Change Orders,

4. Documentation : Establishing the necessary systems and contracts to comply with Project procedures and management requirements.HSE Requirements.

5. Actively participate to the defense of claim strategy and prepare the technical argumentation with Package Manager and with the Project Manager.

6. Administrate the Contract(s) to ensure contractor compliance, providing proactive Contractual/commercial support to the Package Manager during the Contract execution phase, including attendance at meetings (Weekly, monthly CO meetings).

7. Co-ordinate and review all correspondence issued to, and received from, Contractor and provide draft responses for Package Manager consideration.

8. Co-ordinate and manage all Change Order processes including COR/CO log management, performing contract and commercial reviews and, proposing responses for Package Manager consideration. Liaise with Project Control Manager

9. Administrate Package control and co-ordinate/follow up all cost control, planning and document control activities to support Package Manager and URF team and provide reporting to Project Control Manager.

10. Coordinate and lead all matters concerning insurance related topics for the URF package.

11. Participate to the settlement of dispute together with legal, insurance and finance specialists when requested.

12. Propose improvement of CA referential, participate to its evolution.

13. Participate to suppliers and contractors evaluation and follow up.

14. Participate to the decision process for any future contract attribution.



TOTAL



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Good knowledge of URF Contract, and TOTAL procedures and practices



