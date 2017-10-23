Contract Engineer

Company Fircroft

Procure goods and services for several exploration affiliates

- To prepare call for tenders, evaluate tenders and issue Purchase Orders or Contracts at the best price and shortest delivery time, on behalf and in compliance with Affiliate commitment and Procurement procedures and also with Company procedures, mainly in the domain of Environmental Surveys, Technical Assistance Services, Drilling and Well services, Logistics and required contracts

- To ensure all Affiliate procurement is carried out on competitive terms that are consistent with the requirements of the business and the Affiliate's legal and contractual obligations,

- To ensure the material and services procurement for the Affiliate is done on appropriate contractual terms,

- To be the principal contact for each Purchasing family and entity for which the Contractor's Personnel (assigned by Contractor to the performance of the Service) is responsible for,

- To evaluate the main suppliers and implement a supplier follow-up,

- To prepare the Tender Committee and animate it for each subject which are under his/her responsibility,

- To prepare all required documentation to be presented to Partners and Local Authorities





Context



Contract & Procurement is an important factor in the day to day operations of the Company. Lack or untimely delivery of survey, services or material whatever its value may have important financial consequences. This position requires autonomy, pro-activity, availability, order and method. Interpersonal relationships within other internal and external entities are a predominant factor of success.

Logistical Constraints are to be expected especially in the Foreign Purchasing Area,

A good understanding of the local industrial background enables judicious choices for foreign or local purchasing.



The Contractor's Personnel should :

- Negotiate and prepare contracts for the Affiliate under the direction of the Procurement Representative in charge of the Affiliate.

- Be responsive to the needs of users Departments yet ensure that the Affiliate's procurement is conducted in a professional manner consistent with the Group's standards. The Company's Personnel is responsible for Services and/or Contracts with a high risk exposure.



