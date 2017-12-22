Company Progressive GE

Location Sterling City, Texas

About the Role:

Contract Coordinator

Large Renewable Power Company is looking to hire multiple Contract Coordinators Immediately in West Texas.

Description:



* Under general supervision, responsible for assisting in tasks related to activities involving negotiations, contract documents, and other legal/regulatory proceeding with regard to the wholesale power and natural gas business and related commercial transactions.

* Review contractual agreements or proposed amendments for conformity to company policies or recommendations.

* Generate outgoing contracts, amendments, and confirmations to trading partners.

* Maintain accurate records, coordinate and track incoming and outgoing documents and manage and maintain contract/counterparty data base.

* Position may also assist with Proforma development (including assumption validation) and complete reporting as needed.

* Job may include other duties as assigned.

Requirements



* Designation as a paralegal or other relevant college degree is required.

* 3 or more years of related experience required, with an emphasis in contractual obligations, asset management, or financial trading institution experience recommended.

Job Type Contract

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

