Contract Construction Management Professionals

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Houston
Posted on 
Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 2:10pm

About the Role:

New Opportunity:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with sourcing professionals seeking Construction Management opportunities in 2018.

As the oil and gas industry continues to pick itself up from the downturn, Progressive is foreseeing a high influx of job opportunities within Construction nationwide.

Looking for:

 


* Experienced Construction Management Professionals
* Entry Level Construction Professionals
* Oil & Gas background
* Flexible with rotation and relocation
* Great communication skill sets

 

 

How to Apply:

 

If you are currently looking now or in the future for contract construction management work or know of someone looking please send an updated resume.

I will be reaching out to every individual at my earliest convenience.

Look forward to speaking with you!

 

Priscilla Chavez

Construction Management Recruitment Consultant

 

 

 

 

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Construction Jobs
Sub_Category 
Construction Manager Jobs
Apply 
Job ID 
628113