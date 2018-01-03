Contract Construction Management Professionals

Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

New Opportunity:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with sourcing professionals seeking Construction Management opportunities in 2018.

As the oil and gas industry continues to pick itself up from the downturn, Progressive is foreseeing a high influx of job opportunities within Construction nationwide.

Looking for:



* Experienced Construction Management Professionals

* Entry Level Construction Professionals

* Oil & Gas background

* Flexible with rotation and relocation

* Great communication skill sets

How to Apply:

If you are currently looking now or in the future for contract construction management work or know of someone looking please send an updated resume.

I will be reaching out to every individual at my earliest convenience.

Look forward to speaking with you!

Priscilla Chavez

Construction Management Recruitment Consultant

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

