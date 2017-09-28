Contract Construction Coordinator

Company Progressive GE

Location Corpus Christi

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting a Construction Coordinator for a 1 YEAR CONTRACT with an international chemical company to be based in Corpus Christi!

This position will require an experienced construction professional who can coordinate, administer and follow construction projects issued by engineering. Oversees and schedules contractors, plant production and maintenance. Ensure that plant safety requirements are followed.

Duration: 12 months

Location: Corpus Christi, Texas

Rate: $39/hour

Schedule: 10 hr days - average 50 hr work weeks

Experience Required:

* Minimum 5-9 years of inspection or construction experience

* High school education or equivalent

* As an alternative, a minimum of 2 years of education in an Associate or Bachelors Degree program for the relevant discipline and 2 years of experience in that discipline

* Basic construction knowledge from a vo-tech or other applicable program * Knowledgeable in CADD equipment

* Ability to demonstrate planning and organizational talent

* Strong oral and written communication

If you have the relevant experience and your interested in the position please apply immediately. I commit to responding in a timely manner!

Recruiter: Priscilla Chavez

Contact: 832-900-5932



Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Construction Manager Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

