Contract Administrator

Business or Technical 4 Year degree required

5-7 Years in Procurement & Contracts

Oil & Gas, Refining strongly preferred, petrochemical or heavy industrial may suffice

Experience writing, reviewing, and negotiating complex service contracts

Strong negotiation, face to face, phone, and email

Strong interpersonal, problem solving, communication, multi-tasking

Self-starter, self-impacting, self-performer, requiring little to no supervision

Proficiency in Microsoft suite of applications, especially Excel, and SAP a plus

Salary $55 to $65 Per hour

Position: Contract AdministratorContract Duration: 12+ monthsRequirements:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.