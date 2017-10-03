Posted on
Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 11:12am
About the Role:
Position: Contract Administrator
Contract Duration: 12+ months
Requirements:
- Business or Technical 4 Year degree required
- 5-7 Years in Procurement & Contracts
- Oil & Gas, Refining strongly preferred, petrochemical or heavy industrial may suffice
- Experience writing, reviewing, and negotiating complex service contracts
- Strong negotiation, face to face, phone, and email
- Strong interpersonal, problem solving, communication, multi-tasking
- Self-starter, self-impacting, self-performer, requiring little to no supervision
- Proficiency in Microsoft suite of applications, especially Excel, and SAP a plus
Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
Sub_Category
Contracts Administration Jobs