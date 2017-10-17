Continuous Improvement Process

Company Fircroft

Location New Orleans

About the Role:

The Role:

Requires minimum of a bachelor's degree in a relevant technical field and may have an advanced degree and/or 10-15 years of experience in applying the discipline skill(s) to oil gas projects. Familiar with most of discipline's concepts, practices, and procedures. Relies on extensive experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals. Performs a variety of complicated tasks while effectively managing the interfaces. May lead and direct the work of others. Demonstrate breadth in applying skills to different project phases and working knowledge / experience in other related disciplines. Resolves highly complex technical issues and provides technical assurance in areas of discipline expertise. A wide degree of creativity and latitude is expected. Typically reports to supervisor or manager.



"Deliverables: the GOM Leadership Team and their direct reports are already well on their way in a journey to Continuous Improvement. The purpose of this consultancy engagement is specific and tailored to raising CI competencies in the CI/BI practitioners and asset-team leadership layers. Therefore core deliverables include the following:

o Deliver effective in-role training of junior resources in BI/CI team. Success = resources can autonomously support assets in their improvement journeys ;

o Help develop and deliver roadmap for CI success for offshore assets already involved in past CI programs (Deep Water Ways of Working, etc.) where progress has halted as a result of the lack of effective embedment of CI knowledge transferred in the past

o Peak shaving in CI support currently offered by internal Fit For the Future team

o Support delivery of high-level CI training to office-based organization (company has plenty of training material already developed, and this deliverable consist in supporting existing CI team to effectively administer it to wider population)

"

Hard skills: "Experienced Continuous Improvement Specialist - 10 years+ experience.

Experience in work safety, managing safety culture & performance

Change Agent with proven track record of generating sustainable results and culture change whilst being embedded with the relevant organization / teams (i.e. not part time advisory from the sideline)

Proven track record in being hands on and ability to work in an operations environment

Capacity & Capability for on the job coaching & training of resources, proven ability to focus on knowledge & skills transfer

"

Soft Skills:

"Able to effectively work in an offshore environment, should be capable of building effective relationships with people fast and work with an organization entrenched in its ways of working.

Excellent coaching and communication skills

Capability / capacity to train the trainer (Training material exists, and development thereof is not part of the role)"



The Company:

Major oil & gas operator







