Company Wood

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Construction Supervisor[Mechanical]with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

Acts as the focal point for job specific contractor requirements in the areas of health, safety and environment. Monitors day to day performance of Contractor with regards to contractual agreements.

Overview / Responsibilities

* Act as a focal point for job specific health and safety issues pertaining to the contractor* Ensure the contractor receives site and unit indoctrinations covering the unit rules and policies, details of specific hazards, emergency procedures, block spill and containment plans* Ensure the contractor has a copy or has access to any unit or site safety standards applicable to the present job* Determine the need for a pre-job meeting to be held with the contractor and participates if necessary* Ensure training records are updated and forwarded to the Company Area Rep* Ensure the contractor is included in any emergency drills that take place during the course of the job and copies the Company Area Rep on the results of the emergency drills* Respond to contractor concerns of unsafe conditions / practices in accordance with the process developed by the Company Area Rep* Participate in accident / incident investigations* Conduct behavior audits field inspections during the course of the job* Ensure follow-up of all related deficiencies noted on the field inspections requiring compliance with all Government and Company standards* Coordinate work done by other contractors to ensure the minimum interference between jobs as required* Study scope of the applicable job package and monitor contractor performance with regards to work quality* Communicate scope changes and add-ons to appropriate partners (engineering, operations)* Monitor day to day contractor productivity to ensure the Company receives required service level from contractor employees* Perform any job-related activities as requested by the immediate supervisor / manager

Skills / Qualifications

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Job ID 620081

* 10 years' experience in Construction with combination of Operation & Maintenance of live plants* Must have Degree or Diploma in Engineering* Must have Aramco or GCC Project experience in Oil & Gas Construction / Commissioning start up activities