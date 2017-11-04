Company Progressive GE

Location Williston

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting a Construction Supervisor for a 3 MONTH CONTRACT with an international oil & gas company to be based in North Dakota!

This position will require an experienced construction professional who can coordinate, administer and follow construction projects that results in a successful completion. Oversees and schedules contractors, pipe production and maintenance. Ensure that safety requirements are followed.

Experience Required:

* Minimum 5+ years construction management on midstream projects

* Ability to lead a crew and ensure safety regulations

* Strong oral and written communication

Location: North Dakota

Duration: 3 months with the potential to extend

Pay: To be discussed on phone call

Please apply if you are interested or refer this information to anyone who might be suitable for the position!

