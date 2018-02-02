Construction Superintendent

About the Role:
The Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS
* Champion Worker Safety Programs
* Oversee site contractor fabrication, construction, and hookup work activities during Execution Phase
* Serve as member of the Project Team (PT) when project assigned
* Provide the interface between the work face and the Construction Site Manager or Construction Site Lead
* May serve as the lead Company representative at sub-sites where the Construction Site Manager or Construction Site Lead typically does not reside
* Provide construction core competency expertise when assigned to the function
* Ensure good communications and relations with the contractors
TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
* Champion on-site safety awareness and safe performance with contractor and among Project Team members
* Assist contractor in early site construction planning/construction planning prior to site mobilization
* Serve as day-to-day interface with contractor and craft labor during the Construction Phase, providing a focus on safety, quality, cost, and schedule
* Provide safety monitoring/leadership
* Interface with Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) personnel to address quality issues/progress
* Provide oversight of contractor's materials management/verification systems
* Ensure compliance with specifications, procedures, and plans
* Monitor workforce productivity and progress relative to schedule
* Monitor environmental compliance, as required
* Interface with contractor for field level changes, e.g., scope, costs, etc.
* Verify post-site arrival of procured equipment and engineering equipment
* Provide on-site support to the Construction Site Manager / Construction Site Lead as required
* Provide support to pre-commissioning/mechanical completion/systems completion as required
* Coordinate Quality Audits and other site surveillance activities
* Perform other duties as requested
* Help develop Early Career Professionals
* Provide project monitoring information and metrics to ensure alignment with plans, project controls and Project Objective and Strategy
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
* Experience in-field Construction planning, execution, and completions
* Willing to travel (domestic/overseas) to project sites
* Past Construction Superintendent experience on major capital project
