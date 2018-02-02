Construction Superintendent

Company Fircroft

Location The Woodlands

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

* Champion Worker Safety Programs

* Oversee site contractor fabrication, construction, and hookup work activities during Execution Phase

* Serve as member of the Project Team (PT) when project assigned

* Provide the interface between the work face and the Construction Site Manager or Construction Site Lead

* May serve as the lead Company representative at sub-sites where the Construction Site Manager or Construction Site Lead typically does not reside

* Provide construction core competency expertise when assigned to the function

* Ensure good communications and relations with the contractors



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Champion on-site safety awareness and safe performance with contractor and among Project Team members

* Assist contractor in early site construction planning/construction planning prior to site mobilization

* Serve as day-to-day interface with contractor and craft labor during the Construction Phase, providing a focus on safety, quality, cost, and schedule

* Provide safety monitoring/leadership

* Interface with Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) personnel to address quality issues/progress

* Provide oversight of contractor's materials management/verification systems

* Ensure compliance with specifications, procedures, and plans

* Monitor workforce productivity and progress relative to schedule

* Monitor environmental compliance, as required

* Interface with contractor for field level changes, e.g., scope, costs, etc.

* Verify post-site arrival of procured equipment and engineering equipment

* Provide on-site support to the Construction Site Manager / Construction Site Lead as required

* Provide support to pre-commissioning/mechanical completion/systems completion as required

* Coordinate Quality Audits and other site surveillance activities

* Perform other duties as requested

* Help develop Early Career Professionals

* Provide project monitoring information and metrics to ensure alignment with plans, project controls and Project Objective and Strategy



SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

* Experience in-field Construction planning, execution, and completions

* Willing to travel (domestic/overseas) to project sites

* Past Construction Superintendent experience on major capital project



Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Construction Superintendent Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

