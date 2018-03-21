Construction Site Manager

Company Fircroft

Location The Woodlands, Texas

About the Role:

The Role:

* Lead Site Safety and HSE

* Lead and Manage company site team(s) for completion of construction activities in accordance with project objectives, schedule, priorities, and contract specifications * Serve as member of the Project Team (PT) when project assigned * Supervise on-site contractual administration and specification compliance * Oversee the planning and execution of fabrication, construction, hookup, and mechanical completion * Serve as client single-point contact on-site for contractor site management * Manage interfaces/interactions with contractors and other project functional groups (e.g., engineering, systems completion, installation, drilling, and production operations) regarding relationships and construction issues * Report progress, performance, initiatives, and issues to Project Manager * Report to Construction Support Manager with general updates, as needed * When not project assigned, support project construction site management with expertise as needed



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Champion the 15 client Site Leadership Expectations and implement the use of the Site Manager's Handbook * Undertake line management responsibility for site safety performance * Champion on-site safety awareness and safe performance with contractor and Site Team members * Coordinate input to and review development of contractor's detailed engineering, procurement, schedule, and execution plans to complete the work * Monitor and appraise the contractor's performance for safety, quality, cost, and schedule; ensure that appropriate corrective actions are taken when needed * Keep management advised of progress, performance, initiatives, issues, challenges, and anticipated completion dates for subsequent startup planning * Ensure safe and effective Site Mobilization and Demobilization of both PMT and contractor resources * Administer the execution of the contract, including interpretations to contract specifications as required * Utilize best practices, Construction Management System (CoMS), and client tools * Review change requests and change assessments in accordance with Management of Change Plan * Ensure contractor is implementing and maintaining an effective interface management system * Assist contractor and subcontractors in achieving the contract expectations and requirements * Verify physical progress and approve or endorse contractor invoices, as appropriate * Ensure Mechanical Completion and Systems Completion activities are planned and safely executed to facilitate schedule * Lead lessons learned review and prepare close-out report sections upon completion of site work * Actively Participate in Construction Readiness Reviews and/or Independent Project Reviews * Provide input to appraisal process for assigned site personnel



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications And Experience

* BS/MS in Engineering

* 10-15 years Project Management and Execution experience * 5+ years site experience



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

