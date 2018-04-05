Construction Site Lead

Company Fircroft

Location Baytown

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

* Lead Site Safety

* Lead company site team (as assigned) for completion of construction activities in accordance with project objectives, priorities, and contract specifications

* Serve as member of the Project Team (PT) when project assigned

* Oversee the execution of fabrication, construction, and hookup

* Coordinate activities of site safety, technical, and quality inspection personnel

* Determine if corrective actions are needed in order to meet project objectives, and work to have these implemented

* Coordinate site interfaces between contractors (and subcontractors) with Production Operations, Drilling, and other ongoing projects as applicable

* Report progress, performance, initiatives, issues, and challenges to Construction Site Manager or Project Manager as appropriate



TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Champion the Company Sites Leadership Expectations

* Champion on-site safety awareness and safe performance with contractor and among Project Team members

* Lead/assist in preparation and development of construction planning deliverables (Pre-Check Point 2)

* Interface with contractor on a day to day basis

* Provide input in the review and development of contractor's detailed plans and procedures

* Monitor and appraise contractor's performance and recommend corrective action to be taken where deficiencies are detected; verify actions are taken

* Coordinate resolution of construction related issues with guidance from supervisor

* Establish, implement, and maintain verification process for mechanical completion

* Utilize best practices, Comes, and other current Construction systems/tools

* Ensure appropriate materials management system is implemented at site

* Coordinate with on-site personnel regarding planning and implementation of fabrication, construction, and mechanical completion activities

* Participate in company's learned reviews and provide input to close-out report sections upon completion of work

* Ensure execution of the contract is in compliance with contract specifications

* Ensure change requests are in accordance with Management of Change Plan

* Provide input to appraisal process for assigned site personnel

* Manage the project business services and contracting and materials management organization and functional interfaces through the Execution Stage



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS

- Years' experience in-field Construction planning, execution, and completions

- BS in Engineering, Construction Management, or Technical degree

* Willing to travel (domestic/overseas) to project sites

* Past Construction Site Lead experience on major capital project



- Must have instrumentation, tubing and electrical installation experience.

- Contractor will be required to write work permits.

- There are 2 openings for this position



