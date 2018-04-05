Construction Site Lead

About the Role:
The Role:
MAIN FUNCTIONS
* Lead Site Safety
* Lead company site team (as assigned) for completion of construction activities in accordance with project objectives, priorities, and contract specifications
* Serve as member of the Project Team (PT) when project assigned
* Oversee the execution of fabrication, construction, and hookup
* Coordinate activities of site safety, technical, and quality inspection personnel
* Determine if corrective actions are needed in order to meet project objectives, and work to have these implemented
* Coordinate site interfaces between contractors (and subcontractors) with Production Operations, Drilling, and other ongoing projects as applicable
* Report progress, performance, initiatives, issues, and challenges to Construction Site Manager or Project Manager as appropriate
TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES
* Champion the Company Sites Leadership Expectations
* Champion on-site safety awareness and safe performance with contractor and among Project Team members
* Lead/assist in preparation and development of construction planning deliverables (Pre-Check Point 2)
* Interface with contractor on a day to day basis
* Provide input in the review and development of contractor's detailed plans and procedures
* Monitor and appraise contractor's performance and recommend corrective action to be taken where deficiencies are detected; verify actions are taken
* Coordinate resolution of construction related issues with guidance from supervisor
* Establish, implement, and maintain verification process for mechanical completion
* Utilize best practices, Comes, and other current Construction systems/tools
* Ensure appropriate materials management system is implemented at site
* Coordinate with on-site personnel regarding planning and implementation of fabrication, construction, and mechanical completion activities
* Participate in company's learned reviews and provide input to close-out report sections upon completion of work
* Ensure execution of the contract is in compliance with contract specifications
* Ensure change requests are in accordance with Management of Change Plan
* Provide input to appraisal process for assigned site personnel
* Manage the project business services and contracting and materials management organization and functional interfaces through the Execution Stage
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
SKILLS AND QUALIFICATIONS
- Years' experience in-field Construction planning, execution, and completions
- BS in Engineering, Construction Management, or Technical degree
* Willing to travel (domestic/overseas) to project sites
* Past Construction Site Lead experience on major capital project
- Must have instrumentation, tubing and electrical installation experience.
- Contractor will be required to write work permits.
- There are 2 openings for this position
About Fircroft:
