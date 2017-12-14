Construction Manager/Inspector

Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

My client, One of the LARGEST privately-owned engineering firms in the State of Texas, is currently looking for Construction Managers/Supervisors/Inspectors to join them directly for a 7 year project in Houston!

This would suit individuals with experience managing OR inspecting projects entailing bridge/roadway development and construction.

I am looking for Construction Managers with the following:

* TxDOT experience and certification(s) (must know TxDOT standards)* Water/Waste experience* Experience with roadway/bridge construction/inspection methods

Here's what you'll get in return:

* Full-Time Direct Hire Position* GREAT pay rate including benefits and a 401k* Working for a company with a SOLID reputation in the industry* Working for a family-owned company that really takes care of their employees

If you, or someone you know, will be a great candidate for this opportunity, please feel free to message me for more information!

Job Type Permanent

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Construction Manager Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

