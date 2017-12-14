Construction Manager/Inspector

Progressive GE
Houston
Thursday, December 14, 2017 - 12:35pm

About the Role:

My client, One of the LARGEST privately-owned engineering firms in the State of Texas, is currently looking for Construction Managers/Supervisors/Inspectors to join them directly for a 7 year project in Houston!

This would suit individuals with experience managing OR inspecting projects entailing bridge/roadway development and construction.

I am looking for Construction Managers with the following:



* TxDOT experience and certification(s) (must know TxDOT standards)
* Water/Waste experience
* Experience with roadway/bridge construction/inspection methods

Here's what you'll get in return:



* Full-Time Direct Hire Position
* GREAT pay rate including benefits and a 401k
* Working for a company with a SOLID reputation in the industry
* Working for a family-owned company that really takes care of their employees

If you, or someone you know, will be a great candidate for this opportunity, please feel free to message me for more information!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Permanent
Construction Jobs
Construction Manager Jobs
