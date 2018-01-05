Company Vivid Resourcing

My client is looking to recruit a Construction Manager to join a Highways Maintenance Contract.

Key Responsibilities:

* Managing and administering the construction works in accordance with the contract.* Overseeing fulfilment of the duties of the Principal Contractor under CDM and/or undertaking the role of the Supervisor under the NEC conditions of contract.* Ensuring effective implementation of the Construction Phase Plan including compliance with specific requirements (eg. site inductions and site rules).* Overseeing management and control of all site operations including monitoring the progress of site operations and taking appropriate action (including the issue of instructions) to avoid over-run.

Essential:

* SMSTS (5 Day CITB Site Manager's Safety Training Scheme).* Experience in the delivery of the Principal Contractor's obligations under the CDM Regulations 2015 and role of the Supervisor under the NEC.* Extensive experience in the successful delivery of major highway projects involving night time working and restricted site availability.* Experienced in the successful delivery of construction projects to tight time and budget constraints.* Good working knowledge of construction programming.* Good working knowledge of risk management.

Duration: 12 Months plus

Location: South East England

Rate: Negotiable

