Company Wood

Location Brunei,Asia

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting for a Construction Manager to join our team in Brunei. The exciting project will run for at least 5 years, adopting our world class systems&making use of our extensive global expertise.

* Manage, develop&support the construction process at both a Project&Corporate level in a safe, structured&cost-effective manner. Accountable for the delivery of construction services/personnel across projects/company ensuring high standards are maintained&continuously improved. Ensure that all Project/Company HSE goals are achieved&where possible exceeded. Ensure that all construction personnel at both Project&Corporate level are aware of/implement safe working practices/procedures&are provided with a safe working environment* Deliver a high standard construction capability at both Project&Corporate levels, ensuring a consistent&efficient approach is implemented always. Implement of a continuous improvement philosophy across the construction function, delivering best practices always. Manage&support all construction personnel. Maintain&deliver the construction function within budget, and, where applicable, implement cost saving initiatives. Strive to obtain maximum productivity&economical use of labour&equipment to keep costs within budget* Study&assess the relevant drawings, specifications&instructions for his specific or functional area of responsibility. Verify that the drawings&specifications provide adequate instructions for the work&advise the Project Construction Manager and/or Project Manager of any deficiencies or clarifications needed. Review in co-operation with the Project Construction Manager and/or Project Manager,&agree the overall site programme for his area of responsibility including Sub-contractors' programmes. Identify any problem areas in the programmes, discuss with the Project Construction Manager and/or Project Manager&agree a solution* Ensure, before any work commences, that all items of material, equipment, scaffolding etc. required are available to avoid abortive&unproductive use of labour. Maintain primary contact&a good working relationship with sub-contractors site representatives. Ensure the Marine spread is identified early, selection process is efficient&selects the most productive vessel to support offshore AMECFW operations* Ensure that the services are identified, selected&deployed effectively to support offshore operations. Be fully familiar with the sub-contractor's methods of construction, programming&procedures&to resolve any apparent conflicts. Ensure that all Sub-contractors employed within his area of responsibility are fully aware of their obligations&responsibilities* Ensure, before any variation work is carried out by a sub-contractor that an authorized instruction is given by the Project Construction Manager and/or Project Manager. Assist in the authorizing or refuting of any claims by the Sub-contractor of delays, waiting time or abortive work. Be familiar with&aware that Company&Site Procedures are adhered to. Ensure that all work is to the required standard&that all drawings, specifications, inspections&certifications are strictly adhered to* Provide technical assistance to the Project Services Manager in the compilation of cost&progress reports. Ensure that AMEC Construction&the Sub-contractors programmes are produced&monitored in accordance with the requirements of the contract. Review constantly progress&monitor programmes, updating the latter when necessary in conjunction with the Project Services Manager. Co-ordinate&report on a weekly&monthly basis on all progress matters&problem areas* HNC in a related Engineering subject with recognized O&G discipline background. Fully conversant with Project Management Systems with extensive knowledge of Project Hook Up/Construction/Commissioning practices&procedures* IT Literate with experience in Completions Management Databases. BOSIET/Approved Offshore Medical - essential for an offshore role. AMEC mandatory training, induction, risk awareness, etc.* Demonstrable experience in similar role/Senior position in Construction Management. Delivery focused with proven experience in achieving project goals whilst maintain high standards in HSEQ always. Extensive knowledge of the construction process, its implementation&management. Fully conversant with project management tools* Experienced in the production of detailed procedures/documents/reports. Experienced in the management of personnel&all aspects of team working. Extensive knowledge of O&G related HSEQ safe working practices/procedures. Ability to deliver training to personnel within the construction team - commitment to develop team members

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Construction Manager Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now