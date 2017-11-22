Construction Manager

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Los Angeles
Posted on 
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 12:32pm

About the Role:

These opportunities will be offering:

--IMMEDIATE START DATE

--Competitive hourly rate

--Short term contract length with opportunity to extend

--Location: Los Angeles, CA

Skills Required:

Electrical Construction

HVAC retrofitting

Lighting retrofitting

**Local candidates only

***If you are interested, we are reviewing resumes by 12pm PST tomorrow, interviews to be held immediately, please send an updated resume and references via email.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)
Sub_Category 
Other Alternative Energy Jobs
Salary 
$40 to $45 Per hour
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
623190