About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting a CONSTRUCTION MANAGER for a 12-16 MONTH CONTRACT with an international oil and gas company to be based in Oklahoma City, OK!
Job details:
Location: Oklahoma City, OK
Duration: 12-16 Months expensed
Pay: $54/hr, $80 per diem, one trip home
Task: overseeing the building of a water pipeline system for their fracking program (30mile long)
Experience required:
*EPC background
*experience with running over $100 M projects
*vast pipeline experience
*high school diploma or GED
