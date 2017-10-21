Company Progressive GE

Location Oklahoma City

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting a CONSTRUCTION MANAGER for a 12-16 MONTH CONTRACT with an international oil and gas company to be based in Oklahoma City, OK!

Job details:

Location: Oklahoma City, OK

Duration: 12-16 Months expensed

Pay: $54/hr, $80 per diem, one trip home

Task: overseeing the building of a water pipeline system for their fracking program (30mile long)

Experience required:

*EPC background

*experience with running over $100 M projects

*vast pipeline experience

*high school diploma or GED

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Construction Manager Jobs

Salary $0 to $54 Per hour

