Company NES Global Talent

Location Orland

About the Role:

Ensuring work is performed in compliance with Company's safety policies/procedures as well as all applicable environmental and regulatory requirements

Coordinating with Projects, Engineering, Operations, Planning and Scheduling, and vendors to achieve established objectives and minimizes interruptions to operations

Being responsible for management of a functional area and providing technical guidance to junior staff

Tracking daily progress on jobs and daily costs

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Construction Manager Jobs

Salary $3750 to $4250 Per week

Job ID 640382

Our client is looking to bring on a Project Construction Lead consultant for a 4 month contract. The ideal candidate will have 7-10 years of construction experience. Responsibilities for the consultant include, but are not limited to:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.