Company Progressive GE

Location Oyo, Nigeria

About the Role:

A large multinational oil and gas exploration company has an opening for a Construction Adviser in Nigeria.

Candidates should be immediately available, those who have existing valid documentation to work in Nigeria are preferred due to the immediate nature of this role.

The contract is a year long involving both offshore and onshore work. As such, it is imperative that candidates should have their offshore certification (OPITO BOSIET) in place and valid.

The rotation is 8/2 with a competitive salary.

Candidates are expected to be familiar with Primavera and have robust experience in the oil and gas industry.

The UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Construction Manager Jobs

Apply Apply Now