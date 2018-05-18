Compliance Analyst

Company Orion Group

Location Canada,North America

About the Role:

Reporting to the Canadian Programs and Systems Manager, the WCB Claims Administrator will primarily be responsible for WCB claim submission and early intervention case management from the time of injury to the successful resumption of regular duties including return to work and modified duty planning across the Canada region.



This position would be ideal for an individual who has recently graduated from a disability management program and is seeking employment experience or an experienced disability manager who is familiar with WCB claims management practices in a multi-province corporate environment.



Duties and Responsibilities:

* WCB claim submission.

* WCB Claims case management based upon early intervention strategies with the goal of timely return to work.

* Liaison with stakeholders (injured worker, treating healthcare practitioner, WCB, QHSSE coordinators and managers) for early injury resolution.

* Participate or lead return to work planning.

* Other duties as required within the Programs and Systems team.



Qualifications:

Skills and Knowledge:



* Superior verbal communication and presentation skills.

* Working knowledge of Microsoft computer software including Word, PowerPoint, Excel

* Able to research and gather information independently.

* Able to manage projects from beginning to end.

* Able to sustain working relationships and to effectively participate in a collaborative team environment.

* Thrives in complex organizational structures.



Preferred Qualifications and Experience:

* Secondary education related to Disability Management or Health and Safety.

* Oil and Gas industry experience.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Compliance Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

