Completions Superintendent III

- Provides onsite oversight of field operations including fracturing, wire line, coiled tubing, snubbing and work over operations for wells ensuring that wells are completed in an efficient, technically competent, safe, cost effective and environmentally responsible manner.

- Implements client health, safety and environmental policy through pro-active oversight of contractor activities.

- Manages projects and timing to achieve asset goals, including planning and logistics for assigned completion activities from drilling rig release through hand-off to production operations.

- Works with Superintendents and Engineers to optimize safe and low cost completion procedures for well operations .

- Identifies, evaluates and selects qualified vendors. Has direct input and responsibility for cost control and ensuring operations stay within budget.

- Typically requires 10-15 years of experience.

- Provides oversight to professional and/or lead staff.

- Responsibilities may include several technical/functional areas.

- Resolves complex problems.

- Provides input to development of technical/functional strategies and ensures operational plans are aligned with business objectives.

- Decisions are guided by functional objectives.



