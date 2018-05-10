About the Role:
WorleyParsons is looking for a Completions Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based onshore in Aberdeen and then offshore on a on a contract basis for 1 trip.
Key Responsibilities
* Identification of scope of work covering Civil, Structural and Mechanical disciplines
* Generation of ITRs and handover documentation
* Co-ordination of inspection activities and sign off of documentation
* Co-ordination with QC and Clients engineers in relation to all issues associated with completions documentation
* Compilation and maintenance of Flanged Joint Register
* Marking up of piping isometric drawings with flange joint numbers
* Production of Controlled Tightening Records & issue of flange tags to construction personnel
* Filing of completed CTRs & flange tags for inclusion within the Completions Dossiers
* Maintenance of Calibration certification for all bolt tightening equipment
* Maintenance of Competency records of operatives involved in flanged joint tightening activities
* Management of Bolt Tensioning Contractor
* Co-ordination of field activities to meet sub- system handover requirements
* Inputting of data into the CMS database
* Collation of documentation for inclusion into the Completions Dossiers
Role Requirements
* Time served Pipe or Mechanical Fitter
* Mechanical Engineering qualification
* Experienced in Flanged Joint Integrity procedures