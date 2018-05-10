Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is looking for a Completions Engineer to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based onshore in Aberdeen and then offshore on a on a contract basis for 1 trip.

Key Responsibilities

* Identification of scope of work covering Civil, Structural and Mechanical disciplines* Generation of ITRs and handover documentation* Co-ordination of inspection activities and sign off of documentation* Co-ordination with QC and Clients engineers in relation to all issues associated with completions documentation* Compilation and maintenance of Flanged Joint Register* Marking up of piping isometric drawings with flange joint numbers* Production of Controlled Tightening Records & issue of flange tags to construction personnel* Filing of completed CTRs & flange tags for inclusion within the Completions Dossiers* Maintenance of Calibration certification for all bolt tightening equipment* Maintenance of Competency records of operatives involved in flanged joint tightening activities* Management of Bolt Tensioning Contractor* Co-ordination of field activities to meet sub- system handover requirements* Inputting of data into the CMS database* Collation of documentation for inclusion into the Completions Dossiers

Role Requirements

* Time served Pipe or Mechanical Fitter* Mechanical Engineering qualification* Experienced in Flanged Joint Integrity procedures

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Completions Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

