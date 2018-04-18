Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Completion Engineer, based in Aberdeen.



MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

Demonstrate commitment to Company Policies (Safety, Health, Environment, Integrity & Security)

Prepare subsea completion / workover programmes / end of well reports & co-ordinate other specialist inputs e.g. well planning preparation, tubing stress analysis, material selection, tendering, purchasing, CWOP, peer reviews, risk assessment & execution of operations in a timely manner

Undertake technical studies & apply technical skills with innovative thinking to obtain positive outcomes: propose changes & / or innovations with properly identified risks & expected benefits

Optimise safe working practices in the development of operational programmes. Be familiar with derogations, management of change, company rules, HAZID / HAZOP etc. Liaise with the Well Examiner to ensure programs are in line with the Well Examination Scheme

Update & follow up of equipment preparation for routine & non-routine operations

Prepare statutory applications / notifications to external agencies as required to satisfy the overall completion / workover programmes

Update & follow-up of the rig cost control for service contracts involved in completion & workover operations

Supervise completion / workover operations on designated rigs. Actively participate in the DWIP (Drilling Wells Improvement process).



OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

The job holder will typically hold a BSc, BEng, MEng or MSc (or equivalent) in an appropriate engineering discipline with experience in well engineering & reasonable exposure to offshore operations

Will typically be a specialist in one function (core completions, sand control, stimulation, DST etc.) with exposure to or understanding of well performance / reservoir knowledge

Will obtain & improve organisational skills to prioritise and manage a heavy workload in a rapidly changing environment

Will have good computer skills, especially Microsoft programs, drawing packages, WellCat & other typical packages

Will hold current certificates to work offshore

Will hold a current IWCF Drilling or Well Intervention Well Control Level 4 certificate

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

