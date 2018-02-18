Company Progressive GE

Location Oman

About the Role:

Progressive is looking for an experienced Commissioning Supervisor to join a large scale oil and gas project with a main EPC contractor in the GCC.

In this role, you will take accountability for pre-commissioning and commissioning preparation and execution work.

- Provide day to day support to Commissioning Team

- Ensures that all commissioning activities are completed in a safe, efficient and cost effective manner

- Assist in the resolution of technical queries arising on site during commissioning

- Ability to lead a team

Requirements:

- Bachelor degree or equivalent

- 8 years experience

If interested please reply with your most recent CV.

The UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Other Engineering Jobs

