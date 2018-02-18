Commissioning Supervisor

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Oman
Posted on 
Sunday, February 18, 2018 - 8:26am

About the Role:

Progressive is looking for an experienced Commissioning Supervisor to join a large scale oil and gas project with a main EPC contractor in the GCC.

In this role, you will take accountability for pre-commissioning and commissioning preparation and execution work.

- Provide day to day support to Commissioning Team

- Ensures that all commissioning activities are completed in a safe, efficient and cost effective manner

- Assist in the resolution of technical queries arising on site during commissioning

- Ability to lead a team

Requirements:

- Bachelor degree or equivalent

- 8 years experience

If interested please reply with your most recent CV.

The UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Other Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
635140