About the Role:
Progressive is looking for an experienced Commissioning Supervisor to join a large scale oil and gas project with a main EPC contractor in the GCC.
In this role, you will take accountability for pre-commissioning and commissioning preparation and execution work.
- Provide day to day support to Commissioning Team
- Ensures that all commissioning activities are completed in a safe, efficient and cost effective manner
- Assist in the resolution of technical queries arising on site during commissioning
- Ability to lead a team
Requirements:
- Bachelor degree or equivalent
- 8 years experience
If interested please reply with your most recent CV.
