Company Fircroft

Location Onslow

About the Role:

The Role:



We are recruiting for an experienced Commissioning Supervisor to join a leading Oil and Gas Operator, based in Western Australia. The position will see you be responsible in supporting start-up and operations of Plant systems after the Ready for Startup certificate has been issued, as well as support of commissioning processes being executed by the CSU team. The Commissioning Supervisor is responsible for commissioning activities associated with the project LNG trains (including warm end/AGRU, liquefaction) and Domgas facilities, including closed loop propane and ethylene refrigeration and methane open loop, LM6000 driven refrigeration compressors, Nitrogen Rejection Unit, and associated support systems. The role will provide supervision to specialist subcontractors craft and craft supervision, in the undertaking of commissioning activities.



You will be expected to perform and coordinate alongside specialist and discipline engineers standard commissioning activities such as; N2/He leak test, gas turbine (LM6000) and compressor coupled and clean up runs, system defrost and cooldown, loading of catalysts and chemicals, operations support, rotating equipment coupled runs, compressor mapping, Acid Gas Removal Unit degreasing, initial operation of utility systems, commissioning flushes and blows of utility piping, coupled runs of air cooler fans, and certain pumps, chemical cleaning, and other activities required to prepare the relevant process systems for startup.



On offer is an initial 6 month contract to commence in mid-December on a 28x28 roster.



Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

* Plan and execute commissioning activities, engaging with other CSU resources.* Supervision of specialist subcontracts for CSU activities: HP leak test, PSV testing etc.* Support the startup and initial operations of the plant, for systems under the control of the operations team.* Troubleshooting of systems during startup, initial start of equipment not previously test run (such as LNG pumps), operational tuning (such as antisurge and DLE mapping), and support of the operations team for first time startup activities.* Manage craft, and craft supervision directly for the execution of CSU activities.* Ensure compliance with project specifications and procedures, including temporary blinds, and control of temporary modifications* Monitor and ensure effectiveness the system cleanliness program in the OSBL area, working with the pre-commissioning team.* Ensure the correct cleaning of piping systems is taking place by construction or pre-commissioning.* Applies management of change process to the CSU activities: design changes, changes to scoped drawings, produces NCRs/RFIs/FCDs, redlines, and associated rework and retesting coordination.* Supports LOTO activities by review during work preparation.

The Company:

Our Client is an International Oil and Gas Operator involved in 2 of Australia's largest LNG Projects based in Western Australia. Spending more than 20 years building a culture of safety and environmental stewardship that strives to achieve world-class performance, our client places the highest of priority on developing a strong safety focused culture.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience in commissioning of LM6000 driven refrigeration compressors, Nitrogen Rejection Unit, and associated support systems highly desirable.* Experience in leak testing, and systems completion.* Oil & Gas Industry experience.* Current Australian Working Rights.

