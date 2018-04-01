Commissioning Manager (PV Solar Plant)

About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy is a listed and international recruitment company and on behalf of the Dubai office, supporting energy clients across the Middle East and Africa.
A recent requirement has become available working for a leading EPC client within the Solar and renewable energy sector. The client in question has a live project in the UAE and is actively looking for a Commissioning Manager to join the team for a 6 month contract.
The ideal candidate will have:
* Minimum of 8 years experience
* Asia or Middle East Experience
* Electrical or Mechanical background
* Experience working on PV Solar Plants - above 100 MW
* Hands on Commissioning experience of large scale Solar projects
This will be a 6 month extendable contract and is ideally suited to a Commissioning Manager who can fly within 2 - 3 weeks after offer.
