Commissioning Manager (PV Solar Plant)

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy is a listed and international recruitment company and on behalf of the Dubai office, supporting energy clients across the Middle East and Africa.

A recent requirement has become available working for a leading EPC client within the Solar and renewable energy sector. The client in question has a live project in the UAE and is actively looking for a Commissioning Manager to join the team for a 6 month contract.

The ideal candidate will have:

* Minimum of 8 years experience

* Asia or Middle East Experience

* Electrical or Mechanical background

* Experience working on PV Solar Plants - above 100 MW

* Hands on Commissioning experience of large scale Solar projects

This will be a 6 month extendable contract and is ideally suited to a Commissioning Manager who can fly within 2 - 3 weeks after offer.

The UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

