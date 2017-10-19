Commissioning Engineer (Instruments)

Company Wood

Location Kuwait,Middle East

About the Role:

Wood currently has a requirement on our Gas Train 5 Project for a Pre-Commissioning Engineer. This is an opportunity for you to become a valuable, well-rounded member of an experienced team, with the successful candidate taking responsibility for coordinating and managing EPC Contractor issues and deliverables on a large Gas Train project in Kuwait, for which Amec Foster Wheeler has been contracted to perform the role of Project Management Consultant.

* Create and sustain a good team spirit within the Amec Foster Wheeler project team, KNPC, and EPC Contractor* Review Contractor pre-commissioning procedures and schedules* Monitor and review/witness site inspection and testing relating to pre-commissioning on behalf of PMC* Participate in project meetings and report on pre-commissioning issues* Participate in Subcontractor evaluations to review pre-commissioning documents and activities* Participate in Construction, Pre-commission reviews including vendors, spares, tools, test equipment etc.* Participate in project risk assessment workshops* Coordinate AMECFW/KNPC personnel for Participation in pre-commissioning activities at manufacturer's facilities. Including the attendance at manufacturer's facilities for pre-commissioning activities as required* Support other personnel in monitoring Contractor's work execution during the construction and pre-commissioning phase, including the participation of MC walk downs* Review FAT documents for data pertained to pre-commissioning execution* Ensure first fills, lubrication and chemicals reviews and preparation are completed* Monitor contractors' construction, installation activities in preparation for pre-commissioning execution* Prepare PMC Pre-Commissioning procedure and ensure compliance by PMC personnel* Provide input to Completions Team schedule, sequence and handover strategy

* Bachelor's degree in Engineering* Minimum of 10 years' experience in the oil and gas industries* Track record (over 10 years) experience in a PMC / EPC organization in the field of refinery / petrochemicals industries* 8 years' experience in a similar position for Refinery/Petrochemical projects* Previous pre-commissioning experience on major projects of over US $500 million each* Experience and willingness to work in an overseas environment is required, as are a range of relevant qualifications in a related Engineering discipline* A substantial track record in overseas environments, especially the Middle East, is preferable* Proven strong character and self-motivated individual* Proven ability to engage in effective dealings with both client / owner and detail design Contractors* Must be able to work with the minimum of supervision and be technically strong* Must demonstrate project completions systems application fundamentals* Attention to details including the importance of milestones delivery dates* Understand and demonstrate collective technical integrity delivery

