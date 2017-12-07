Commissioning Engineer - Colchester - Anaerobic Digestion/BioGa

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Colchester,Essex,England

About the Role:

My client are an engineering company developing biogas into Anaerobic Digestion (AD) plants.

They are looking for a Commissioning Engineer to join their team on a 6 month contract basis.

The start date is ASAP. Interviews will be as early as next week.

You will oversee and manage the whole commissioning process through to operational handover.

* Oversee Health and Safety during the commissioning of the plant Liaising with subcontractors* Carry out commissioning of the mechanical and electrical systems* Monitor the plant during the seeding and ramp up phase of the project* Troubleshoot problems and create snagging list* Carry out onsite fault fixing when able or delegate to M+E contractors if necessary.* Manager the handover from Commissioning to Operational

Rates are negotiable but highly competitive dependant on experience and logistics.

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Chemical / Process Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now