Commissioning Engineer

About the Role:
A comissioning engineer is needed to join a global EPC. This opportunity includes the following:
-Highly competitive hourly rate
-Location: Tempe, AZ
-Long term contract length
Duties:
-Ensure proper setup and testing of equipment
-Provide functional supervision of other engineers
-Record as built engineering changes on drawings
-Direct discipline start up engineers and discipline start up technicians
Experience preferred:
-Bachelor's Degree
The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.