Commissioning Engineer

Company Progressive GE

Location Tempe, Arizona

About the Role:

A comissioning engineer is needed to join a global EPC. This opportunity includes the following:

-Highly competitive hourly rate

-Location: Tempe, AZ

-Long term contract length

Duties:

-Ensure proper setup and testing of equipment

-Provide functional supervision of other engineers

-Record as built engineering changes on drawings

-Direct discipline start up engineers and discipline start up technicians

Experience preferred:

-Bachelor's Degree

Salary $55 to $60 per hour

