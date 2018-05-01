Commissioning Engineer

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Tempe, Arizona
Posted on 
Monday, April 30, 2018 - 6:59pm

About the Role:

A comissioning engineer is needed to join a global EPC. This opportunity includes the following:

-Highly competitive hourly rate

-Location: Tempe, AZ

-Long term contract length

Duties:

-Ensure proper setup and testing of equipment

-Provide functional supervision of other engineers

-Record as built engineering changes on drawings

-Direct discipline start up engineers and discipline start up technicians

Experience preferred:

-Bachelor's Degree

The US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Maintenance Engineering Jobs
Salary 
$55 to $60 per hour
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
640970