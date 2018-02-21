About the Role:
WorleyParsons is looking for a Commercial Team Lead to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in Aberdeen for an initial 6 months.
Key Responsibilities
* Maintain and promote a safe working environment and demonstrate correct HSE behaviours and leadership.
* Ensure that the contracts operate in accordance with WorleyParsons commercial policies and procedures.
* Ensure that cost / value reporting and end life forecasting on the project are undertaken in accordance with WorleyParsons policies and procedures and that the appropriate values are reflected in the management accounts.
* Ensure that project invoicing is carried out in accordance with terms and conditions of contract and that WorleyParsons's cash position is maximised.
* Provide feedback of commercial performance to the tendering function for capture in future proposals.
* Placement and management of sub-contracts in accordance with relevant WorleyParsons policies and procedures and in a manner which optimises WorleyParsons's commercial position.
* Ensure that the project costs are effectively controlled.
* Ensure that any necessary contractual notices are served in accordance with the terms of the contract.
* Ensure that revised contract rates and prices are built up and submitted in accordance with the terms of the contract.
* Provide input to the monthly Client report in relation to Commercial performance / progress.
* Ensure accurate and timely response is provided to Client queries.
* Provide commercial and contractual advice to the project team as required.
* Line manager responsibility for the Commercial Administration team.
* Ensure adequate and appropriate commercial resources are deployed on the project.
* Ensure appropriate training and development is provided for project commercial personnel.
Role Requirements
* University graduate or above in Quantity Surveying, Business Studies or other appropriate discipline.
* Experience in commercial roles in the oil and gas industry and in particular, administration of lump sums.
* Membership of a professional institution (eg RICS) desirable but not absolutely essential
* Specific competencies to be in accordance with WorleyParsons commercial management competence scheme.