Company Fircroft

Location Woking,Surrey,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Exciting opportunity (due to growth) to work for a global energy company who are a leader in their markets and offer excellent training, incentives and career progression. The role will focus on the sales of analytics software, consultancy, and market intelligence to leading energy operating, trading and utility companies.



The Commercial Sales Executive will generate bookings and revenue by working closely alongside one or more Development Representatives selling Enterprise Software product solutions, including services, directly and indirectly to customers in the energy markets, primarily through telephone based selling. It is anticipated that some of these sales will be made in conjunction with resellers and systems integrators.



The Sales Executive will also work closely with marketing and product management to devise direct sales plans and strategies.



Main Accountabilities:

* Work under the general supervision of the VP Sales Europe with mid-term latitude for independent judgment

* Develop new and existing account sales opportunities for an assigned geographic area or product/service line to achieve or exceed assigned revenue objectives

* Maintain and enter SFDC account records and assist in completion of internal reporting

* Assist in meeting new account sales quotas for products and services by closing contracts where the revenue can be recognized within reasonable timeframes.

* The role will be primarily telephone based but some travel may be required to call on existing and prospective customers to identify opportunities and solicit orders.

* Analyse customers' needs and recommend solutions that best meet the customers' requirements.

* Maintain regular contact with customers to ensure satisfaction.

* Remain knowledgeable of products/services to facilitate sales efforts.

* Compile lists of prospective customers for use as sales leads based on information from networks, media, business directories, advertisements, trade shows, Internet Web sites, and other sources.

* Under the direction of the Sales Operations Manager and VP Sales, quote prices and credit terms and prepare sales contracts for orders obtained.

* Ensure client satisfaction and maximise revenue opportunities within assigned account base.

* Work with marketing team to devise and support marketing campaigns

* Promptly follow up marketing leads and other customer-based actions.

* Enter new customer data and other sales data for current customers into Salesforce.com database.

* Coordinate consulting services for addressing client issues and concerns during and post implementation.

* Investigate and resolve customer problems with deliveries.

* Occasionally participate as representative at trade shows.



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Good knowledge of the European Energy markets, including the key changes impacting the markets, such as new market configurations, the evolving single energy market and environmental targets.

* Educated to degree level or equivalent

* Minimum 12 months experience within a high value enterprise software environment

* Strong record of achievement against quota in the Energy markets

* Experience of the European power markets, including generation, transmission, distribution

* Confident, credible, C-Level presenter

* Pro-active self-starter, willing to 'go the extra mile'

* Excellent communication and presentation skills

* Ability to work autonomously



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Permanent

Category Sales and Marketing Jobs

Sub_Category Technical Sales Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now