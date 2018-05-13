Commercial Manager

About the Role:
Looking to speak with immediately available Senior Quantity Surveyors/ Commercial Managers.
The position is working with a Main Consultancy in Qatar on an expressway project. This is a 2 year extendable contract.
Role and Responsibilities:
1. Variations / claims
2. Have worked on infrastructure (road/ highway/ expressway/bridge) projects
3. Manage junior commercial staff
Skills and experience they must have:
1. MRICS
2. QS Degree Qualified
3. 15 years' experience
4. Have Middle East experience
Apologies if this is not of interest to you, but may be to a friend or colleague please share my details.
