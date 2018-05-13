Commercial Manager

Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

Looking to speak with immediately available Senior Quantity Surveyors/ Commercial Managers.

The position is working with a Main Consultancy in Qatar on an expressway project. This is a 2 year extendable contract.

Role and Responsibilities:

1. Variations / claims

2. Have worked on infrastructure (road/ highway/ expressway/bridge) projects

3. Manage junior commercial staff

Skills and experience they must have:

1. MRICS

2. QS Degree Qualified

3. 15 years' experience

4. Have Middle East experience

