Company Eden Scott

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Based in Aberdeen, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Commercial Manager to provide commercial management expertise and contribute to the organisation's strategic development.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The successful candidate will take responsibility for the management and development of the Commercial team along with control of the Department Budget.

Required to ensure the Tendering process is undertaken in full compliance with the company process and provide best strategic planning to maximise revenue, profitability and to optimise vessel utilisation at best commercial advantage, the Commercial Manager will play a proactive role in the development and implementation of the business strategy for the company incorporating current company services and future new products and services, applying sound commercial practices to ensure and improve profitability.

Other duties include:

* Help in the identification of any new potential partner companies required to develop new products and services and lead the necessary commercial and contractual arrangements to ensure appropriate governance and to build robust, productive & collaborative relationships* Directly responsible for the co-ordination of all Tendering Activity and subsequent approvals within authorised financial limits* Development of, and maintaining Client relationships at a corresponding level* Ultimate responsibility for the contractual and commercial strategies adopted in the tender function



KEY REQUIREMENTS:

A Business Management, Law or Quantity Surveying degree or equivalent commercial experience in a similar role is essential, along with extensive commercial experience with considerable industry experience.

Experience in building a commercial strategy and of managing team members & department processes is also required.

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Bid Manager Jobs,Commercial Manager Jobs,Tendering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now