Commercial Crude Analyst

Monday, November 6, 2017 - 2:40pm
About the Role:
Responsibilities:
- Actualization of scheduled Crude deals associated with equity Crude purchases and Crude sales including verification of volume and prices with internal/external counterparts
- Settlements corresponding to Crude purchases, Crude sales and Crude tariff costs
- Management of crude inventory levels throughout the month including pipeline gain/loss calculations
- Book monthly purchase, sales and tariff accruals in COIN to ensure accurate earnings reflection
- Ability to work and communicate effectively with a variety of individuals, including internal and external accountants, traders, schedulers, etc.
- Reconciliation of volumetric differences by location, including working with internal and external counterparts to resolve outstanding issues
Required:
- Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or Finance
- Proficient in Microsoft Office
- Experience in financial reporting
