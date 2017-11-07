Commercial Crude Analyst

Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Actualization of scheduled Crude deals associated with equity Crude purchases and Crude sales including verification of volume and prices with internal/external counterparts

Settlements corresponding to Crude purchases, Crude sales and Crude tariff costs

Management of crude inventory levels throughout the month including pipeline gain/loss calculations

Book monthly purchase, sales and tariff accruals in COIN to ensure accurate earnings reflection

Ability to work and communicate effectively with a variety of individuals, including internal and external accountants, traders, schedulers, etc.

Reconciliation of volumetric differences by location, including working with internal and external counterparts to resolve outstanding issues

Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or Finance

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Experience in financial reporting

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Financial Analyst Jobs

Salary $32 to $37 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 620104

Responsibilities:Required:Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.