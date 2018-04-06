Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently looking to recruit a Commercial Assistant to be based in Aberdeen for 6 months.

Role Overview

Assistance in the commercial administration of relevant project/contract in accordance with all relevant WorleyParsons commercial policies and procedures.

Key Aims and Objectives

Assistance with the commercial administration of relevant project/contract in accordance with WorleyParsons commercial policies and procedures in order to ensure that commercial entitlement is pursued and obtained in accordance with the terms of the contract.

Prime Responsibilities & Duties

* Maintain and promote a safe working environment* Preparation of contract documentation / administration in accordance with WorleyParsons commercial policies and procedures* Preparation of project invoicing in accordance with terms and conditions of contract such that cash position maximised* Preparation with cost/value reporting and end life forecasting on project in accordance with WorleyParsons policies and procedures* Assistance with final accounts* Assistance with administration of sub-contracts in accordance with relevant WorleyParsons policies and procedures.* Assistance with Client cost reporting

Role Requirements

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Commerical Assistant Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 639154

* HNC in appropriate Business Discipline desirable but not essential* Specific competencies to be in accordance with WorleyParsons commercial management competence scheme