About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently looking to recruit a Commercial Assistant to be based in Aberdeen for 6 months.

Role Overview

Assistance in the commercial administration of relevant project/contract in accordance with all relevant WorleyParsons commercial policies and procedures.

Key Aims and Objectives

Assistance with the commercial administration of relevant project/contract in accordance with WorleyParsons commercial policies and procedures in order to ensure that commercial entitlement is pursued and obtained in accordance with the terms of the contract.

Prime Responsibilities & Duties



* Maintain and promote a safe working environment
* Preparation of contract documentation / administration in accordance with WorleyParsons commercial policies and procedures
* Preparation of project invoicing in accordance with terms and conditions of contract such that cash position maximised
* Preparation with cost/value reporting and end life forecasting on project in accordance with WorleyParsons policies and procedures
* Assistance with final accounts
* Assistance with administration of sub-contracts in accordance with relevant WorleyParsons policies and procedures.
* Assistance with Client cost reporting

Role Requirements



* HNC in appropriate Business Discipline desirable but not essential
* Specific competencies to be in accordance with WorleyParsons commercial management competence scheme
