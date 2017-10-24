Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Commercial Assistant, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Apply business acumen and financial knowledge to support commercial activity across the company's portfolio

Interact proactively with the Joint Venture Team, in order to identify appropriate commercial resource deployment and support

Take a supporting role in material and complex negotiations/disputes and in identifying sources of value throughout the company's commercial operations

Develop a central role during all phases of creation, review and negotiation of company commercial agreements

Support the Joint Venture team through busy periods and taking on Joint Venture Management responsibilities where necessary

Support business development opportunities on an ad hoc basis

Ensure that Senior Management are briefed/fully informed on commercial issues and options

Work alongside the JV Managers to identify areas of risk exposure in the company's existing commercial agreements, and where appropriate, highlight to management, along with potential mitigations.



Qualifications & Experience

Degree qualified in Finance or related subject

Relevant commercial or business analyst experience

Proven oil and gas experience ideally gained in an operating environment and across a range of functions including operations, commercial, business and project management

Knowledge of commercial architecture, commercial best practice, regulatory and licence requirements and a solid level of experience in the upstream oil & gas sector

Demonstrate knowledge of JV agreements

Demonstrate a solid track record in an advisory role within a related discipline

Experience of participating in negotiations in the oil and gas sector

Knowledge of Decommissioning principles and business models (valuations, securities, sureties, planning etc) and associated commercial agreements



Permanent position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916828









Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Commerical Assistant Jobs

