About the Role:
Overview
The Commercial Advisor is a team player responsible for negotiating and managing UK upstream commercial contracts at the best terms and within a defined risk mandate.
The Commercial Advisor maintains good relationships with joint venture partners, pipeline operators and other relevant parties.
Responsibilities
* Negotiating and managing upstream commercial agreements.
* Negotiating and commercial follow-up of capacity, transportation and processing agreements.
* Representing the business in external discussions on access regimes and relevant terms and conditions to oil/liquids/ gas infrastructures.
* Support on an ad hoc basis business development negotiations or other relevant processes in order to provide expertise on processing, transportation, quality specifications and lifting operations.
Competancies/Qualifications
* Relevant university degree.
* Understanding of the work and activities for which the job is providing support.
* Ability to work with others in the achievement of defined end results.
* Ability to communicate with highly trained specialists/advice to others in an understandable way.
* Strong service orientation and project management skills.
* Very good listening and communication skills.
* Fluent in English.
Salary depending on experience