Primat Recruitment
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Tuesday, January 23, 2018 - 4:45am

About the Role:

Overview

The Commercial Advisor is a team player responsible for negotiating and managing UK upstream commercial contracts at the best terms and within a defined risk mandate.

The Commercial Advisor maintains good relationships with joint venture partners, pipeline operators and other relevant parties.

Responsibilities



* Negotiating and managing upstream commercial agreements.
* Negotiating and commercial follow-up of capacity, transportation and processing agreements.
* Representing the business in external discussions on access regimes and relevant terms and conditions to oil/liquids/ gas infrastructures.
* Support on an ad hoc basis business development negotiations or other relevant processes in order to provide expertise on processing, transportation, quality specifications and lifting operations.

Competancies/Qualifications



* Relevant university degree.
* Understanding of the work and activities for which the job is providing support.
* Ability to work with others in the achievement of defined end results.
* Ability to communicate with highly trained specialists/advice to others in an understandable way.
* Strong service orientation and project management skills.
* Very good listening and communication skills.
* Fluent in English.


Salary depending on experience

Permanent
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Commerical Advisor Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply Now
631663