About the Role:

A multinational oilfield service company is currently looking for Coil Tubing Supervisors to assist with their projects in both Turkey and Greece.



This would be on a 4/4 rotation and onshore, for a 6 months renewable contract.



Potential candidates should have prior experience working as a coil tubing supervisor with similar service companies.



Key skills include being able to supervise operators carrying out



In addition, candidates should be able to fluently speak English.

Key Competencies:

* Ensures that the correct People, Equipment and materials arrive on time on location, and are rigged up, tested and ready to perform the job, as requested by client, with no deviations from Key Service Quality Requirement and contingency plans in place.

* Executes successful jobs as per the design provided and approved by the Client.

* Recognises risks associated with the operation, and reduces these risks to as low as reasonably possible.

* Identifies any potential unplanned changes to the job program at the well site, and initiates the district's Management of Change procedure(s)

* Ensures that all personnel assigned are competent to drive and/or operate their assigned equipment.

Qualifications & Experience:

* Diploma in Mechanical & Electronic Engineering or equivalent.

* Minimum 5 - 10 years experience in Coil Tubing Services and solutions.

The UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

