Coil Tubing Operator / Supervisor

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Malaysia Airline System
Posted on 
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 - 11:34pm

About the Role:

This opening is for both coil tubing operators and supervisors to work with a well known service company offshore in Malaysia.

The contract length will be 6-12 months with possibility of renewal.

The rotation is 4 weeks on and 4 weeks off.

Candidates should live somewhat near to Malaysia, candidates who reside in South East Asia are preferred.

Both Operators and Supervisors require their BOSIET and medical certificate to be valid.

Supervisors will also require a valid IWCF level 4 or IADC to supervisory level that is also valid.

If this is of interest, please send your CV, as well as your valid certification and I will be in touch with further details.

Sthree UAE is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Drilling Jobs
Sub_Category 
Coiled Tubing Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
637658