Coil Tubing Operator / Supervisor

About the Role:

This opening is for both coil tubing operators and supervisors to work with a well known service company offshore in Malaysia.

The contract length will be 6-12 months with possibility of renewal.

The rotation is 4 weeks on and 4 weeks off.

Candidates should live somewhat near to Malaysia, candidates who reside in South East Asia are preferred.

Both Operators and Supervisors require their BOSIET and medical certificate to be valid.

Supervisors will also require a valid IWCF level 4 or IADC to supervisory level that is also valid.

If this is of interest, please send your CV, as well as your valid certification and I will be in touch with further details.

